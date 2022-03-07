Baby gets heart transplant with a twist to fight rejection

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

AP Medical Writer

Duke University doctors say a baby is thriving after a unique heart transplant. The procedure came with a bonus technique, implanting some immune-system tissue to try to prevent organ rejection. The baby needed a new heart. He also had a defective thymus, which helps build the immune system. The hope was combining a new heart with some specially lab-grown implants of donated thymus might let the tot develop immune cells that tolerate his new organ. The transplant was performed last summer, but Duke announced it Monday, saying early immune signs are good.