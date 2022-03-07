Belgium scraps almost all COVID-19 measures as crisis eases
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium is easing most COVID-19 restrictions starting Monday in the biggest move to relax measures since the onset of the crisis some two years ago. Gone are the coronavirus passport that allows entry into bars, restaurants, theater and cinemas as well as limits on the number of people allowed. Facemasks, long the symbol of the pandemic, will no longer be mandatory except on public transport and in the healthcare sector.
