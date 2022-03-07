Climate change is like war, California’s Jerry Brown says

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

WILLIAMS, Calif. (AP) — Former California Gov. Jerry Brown is living off the grid in retirement on a rural stretch of land his family has owned since the 19th century. But he’s still deeply connected on climate change and the threat of nuclear war, two issues that have long captivated him. The 83-year-old Brown serves two organizations aimed at stopping nuclear proliferation and in recent days the group’s conversations have centered on Russia’s war in Ukraine. He is commending President Joe Biden for not raising the U.S. nuclear threat level, and says Biden should resist ramping up domestic oil production as gas prices rise.