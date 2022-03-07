Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze in east London

LONDON (AP) — More than 100 firefighters have tackled a blaze on the 17th floor of a mixed-use building in east London. London’s Metropolitan Police said the building is being evacuated and road closures were in place in the Whitechapel area. The fire was first reported at 1553 GMT (10:53 a.m. EST) on Monday. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. A student at the London School of Economics who lives on the 20th floor described the incident as being “very scary.’’ Lynn Ling said a friend sent her a message on social media about the fire and that she ran outside without her coat in fright.