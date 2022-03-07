EXPLAINER: Charges at Michigan governor kidnap plot trial

By MICHAEL TARM

AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Four members of anti-government groups are facing trial this week go on federal charges accusing them of plotting to abduct Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The headline charge in the case is kidnapping conspiracy. It’s likely to be the focal point of testimony in a trial that is expected to last at least a month. Charging documents accuse the men of plotting from June to October 2020 to abduct the Democratic governor at her second home in northern Michigan because they were furious by what they saw as Whitmer’s overly restrictive policies during the pandemic. Two co-defendants pleaded guilty prior to trial and are expected to be key prosecution witnesses. If convicted of the most serious charges, the defendants face maximum life prison terms.