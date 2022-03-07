Fraternity pledge’s death a year ago spurs changes in hazing

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The alcohol poisoning death of a fraternity pledge in Ohio a year ago has brought on new anti-hazing policies. Bowling Green State University has hired a hazing prevention coordinator and made it easier for students to alert the school about hazing. The school says that has resulted in more hazing reports. Ohio also has a new state law that created tougher criminal penalties for hazing. Bowling Green spent four months developing a plan to address anti-hazing efforts following the death of Stone Foltz last March. He was found unconscious by a roommate after an alleged hazing ritual.