Huma Abedin steps out, brings her memoir to Abu Dhabi

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — There’s no easy way to tell Huma Abedin’s story. So she’s telling it herself and has brought her 500-page memoir titled: “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds” to the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Abedin has been the ever-loyal aide to Hillary Clinton for more than two decades and the betrayed, long-suffering wife of former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner, whose confiscated laptop roiled Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Abedin appears comfortable now stepping out into the spotlight — even if it means confronting the judgement and shame she’s faced over her marriage. She says her Muslim faith and family got her through her darkest days.