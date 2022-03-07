Ice-fishing shanty blown across Michigan bay; anglers safe

MCKINLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say three anglers are safe after a homemade ice-fishing shanty was blown about a mile across a bay in Michigan by winds that neared 50 mph. The Huron County sheriff’s office says a person onshore called dispatchers about 8 a.m. Sunday after seeing someone struggling with the shanty as it was being blown across the ice on Saginaw Bay off McKinley Township. The shanty, which had been occupied by three men, was about 1.5 miles offshore when deputies arrived. The three men were able to make it across the ice to shore on their own and refused medical treatment. McKinley Township is located in Michigan’s Thumb region, about 120 miles north of Detroit.