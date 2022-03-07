In Texas trip, Biden to call for more health care for vets

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s trip on Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal. It’s a chance to talk with veterans and their caregivers and push for more help for members of the military who face health problems after exposure to burn pits. Biden raised the prospect in his State of the Union address last week as to whether being near toxic burn pits in Iraq led to the death of his son, Beau. The president is calling on Congress to provide health care benefits to veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan who face health care consequences because of burn pit exposure.