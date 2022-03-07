Iran nuclear diplomat flies home as pressure grows on Tehran

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s top diplomat at monthslong talks aimed at restoring its tattered nuclear deal with world powers has flown home. The sudden trip Monday night appears to be a sign of the growing pressure on Tehran as the negotiations appear to be nearing their end. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency described Ali Bagheri Kani’s trip as being “within the framework of the usual consultations during the talks.” However, the top negotiator for the European Union seemed to suggest whether the talks succeeded or failed now rested with the Islamic Republic. Meanwhile, Russia has demanded guarantees from America that sanctions over its war in Ukraine wouldn’t affect its trade with Iran.