Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist

By PHILIP MARCELO and DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Major school districts around the country are allowing students into classrooms without masks for the first time in nearly two years, eliminating rules that stirred up intense fights among educators, school boards and parents throughout the pandemic. New York City became the latest school district to do away with its mask requirement Monday, joining Houston, Dallas and a handful of states that made similar moves in the last week. Parents, teachers and principals face a complicated balancing act in navigating the new rules. Some families are thrilled that their children no longer have to wear masks, while others are stressed out over the change and urging their kids to keep wearing face coverings. Teachers and principals are caught in the middle.