Mexico suspends 5 officials over soccer match brawl

MEXICO CITY (AP) — State authorities in north-central Mexico have suspended five officials after a huge brawl among fans during a weekend match left 26 people injured, three critically. The interior secretary of Queretaro state said late Sunday the private company partly responsible for security at the soccer stadium would also have its contracts cancelled. Police were also at the venue when the brawl occurred Saturday at a match between host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, the reigning league champion. The five suspended officials include police and civil defense employees. Matches were cancelled Sunday and the league may impose bans on rowdy fans from attending away matches.