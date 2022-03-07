Prosecutors rest case against man in 1st Capitol riot trial

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have finished presenting testimony against a Texas man who is the first person to be tried on charges related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. Guy Wesley Reffitt is not expected to testify at his trial. Before prosecutors rested their case on Monday, defense attorney William Welch said he doesn’t plan to call any witnesses. Jurors will hear attorney’s closing arguments before they begin deliberating. Reffitt is charged with storming the Capitol while armed with a holstered handgun and interfering with police. He also is charged with threatening his teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.