Report: Wanted Norwegian al-Qaida member held in Yemen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian citizen who is sought at home, suspected of terrorisms and who was put on a terrorism blacklist by the United States, has been detained in Yemen. Norwegian broadcaster NRK says that Anders Cameron Østensvig Dale is being held in a hospital in the capital of Sanaa, which is controlled by Yemen’s rebel Houthis, an Iran-backed group. The broadcaster says he converted to Islam in 2008 and eventually joined al-Qaida’s branch in Yemen. NRK says he left Norway for good in 2011. The security agency suspected him three years later of taking part in a terror organization and he was sought internationally.