Republican lawmakers unveil medical marijuana regulations

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republicans in the Oklahoma House are unveiling a package of new restrictions on the medical marijuana industry. The 12-point plan announced Monday is designed to crack down on the number of illegal growers who are selling cannabis on the black market. The marijuana business has boomed in Oklahoma since voters approved a state question in 2018 authorizing medical marijuana. Unlike other states, Oklahoma doesn’t restrict the number of patient, dispensary or grow licenses it issues. Among the new proposals are a standardization of lab testing and more inspections of grow facilities and tiered grow licenses based on the size of operations.