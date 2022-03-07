Resilience Story: Forget about the leg, just watch him dance

By MARTHA IRVINE

Associated Press

CADILLAC, Mich. (AP) — MacKale McGuire, a cancer survivor who lost a leg, recently took the stage in his small northern Michigan hometown to star in his school’s performance of Disney’s “High School Musical.” A show that’s heavy on dancing was a particular challenge for him because he uses a prosthetic. But MacKale, 18, says he likes to surprise people with what he can do. He also plays soccer and golf and has learned to ski on one leg. He heads to college next year and is thinking about becoming a pediatric oncologist to help kids with cancer.