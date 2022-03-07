Russia-Ukraine central to Blinken talks with Israel minister

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has thanked Israel for its efforts to end Russia’s war with Ukraine. Blinken said Monday any initiative to try to halt the conflict would be welcome as long as it’s consistent with U.S., NATO and European principles that Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity are respected. Blinken made the comments as he and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid sat down for hastily arranged talks in Latvia. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend in a bid to explore ways to end the fighting. Blinken and Lapid also discussed ongoing nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna.