Small plane crashes on frozen Alaska lake, injuring 5 people

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a small plane operated by a Christian mission organization crashed on a frozen lake in southwest Alaska over the weekend, injuring all five people on board. A statement Sunday from the group SEND North says the pilot and four passengers were in stable condition at Anchorage area hospitals. Austin McDaniel is a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Public Safety and says the flight crashed on the frozen Lake Iliamna as it headed from the tiny community of Levelock to Port Alsworth. McDaniel says the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the Cessna 206 single-engine propellor plane.