Russia snubs UN court hearings in case brought by Ukraine

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Russia has snubbed a hearing at the United Nations’ top court into a legal bid by Kyiv to halt Moscow’s devastating invasion of Ukraine. A row of seats reserved for Russian lawyers at the International Court of Justice was empty Monday morning as the hearing opened. The International Court of Justice has scheduled two days of hearings into Ukraine’s request for its judges to order Russia to halt its invasion. Ukraine has asked the court to order Russia to “immediately suspend the military operations” launched Feb. 24. A decision is expected on the request within days, though it remains to be seen if Russia would abide by any order the court might issue.