US and 10 countries condemn North Korean missile launch

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and 10 other countries are condemning North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch and urging the U.N. Security Council to take action. They say the council’s inaction erodes the credibility of the U.N.’s most powerful body and undermines global efforts to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield read a statement from the 11 countries after a closed Security Council briefing on North Korea’s 11th ballistic missile launch since the beginning of the year on Saturday. The 11 countries said they remain open to diplomacy but North Korea instead has increased missile launches.