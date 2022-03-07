US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil

By The Associated Press

Gasoline prices are rising again as talk grows about the United States banning imports of oil from Russia to punish the country for invading Ukraine. Monday’s national average price jumped above $4.06 a gallon. Auto club AAA says that’s the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008. Prices are up 45 cents a gallon in just the past week, and they’re now nearly 50% higher than a year ago.