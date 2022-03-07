‘We want to win’: Democrats face choice in key Senate race

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party committee members backed U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb by 2 to 1 in an endorsement vote over Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the primary race for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat. In two months, they’ll find out if their party feels differently about nominating a mold-breaking candidate. Not only did Fetterman come from the party’s progressive wing, but he’s irreverent, blunt, 6 feet 8, tattooed and goateed, and most often seen wearing shorts. Fetterman leads in campaign cash and is the only candidate to have run statewide before. But Democrats say the Jan. 6 insurrection stiffened their resolve to vote for the candidate who is most electable.