What to know about South Korea’s presidential election

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans vote Wednesday to choose their next president. The winner will take office on May 10 for a single five-year term. The two leading candidates are ruling liberal party candidate, Lee Jae-myung, and his conservative opposition rival, Yoon Suk Yeol. Whoever wins, a new leader will be tasked with resolving various economic woes, easing threats from nuclear-armed North Korea and healing a nation sharply split along the lines of ideology, generation and gender.