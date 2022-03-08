Russians pressure Ukrainian cities as fighting continues

By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv residents awoke Wednesday to an air raid alert urging them to get to bomb shelters as quickly as possible over fears of incoming Russian missiles, while the strategic port city of Mariupol remained encircled as a humanitarian crisis grew. The all-clear was given later, but the alert came as Russia keeps up its pressure on Ukrainian cities. The city of Mariupol, which sits on the Azov Sea, has been surrounded by Russian soldiers for days and a humanitarian crisis is unfolding. For days, as Moscow’s forces have laid siege to Ukrainian cities, attempts to create corridors to safely evacuate civilians have stumbled.