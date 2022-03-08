Attorney seeks to stop special election for Inhofe’s seat

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A high-profile Oklahoma attorney is asking the state Supreme Court to stop the special election for Oklahoma’s open U.S. Senate seat. Enid attorney Stephen Jones filed his lawsuit on Monday. In it, he argues the U.S. Constitution does not allow a special election to fill U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s seat until after the seat is vacated. The 87-year-old Republican announced late last month that he plans to resign in January. His announcement triggered a new state law that allows the governor to set special election dates that coincides with the regularly scheduled primary, runoff and general election dates.