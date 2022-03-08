Chanel caps Paris Fashion Week with swaths of iconic tweeds

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Chanel took guests including Venus Williams on a journey of discovery inside the Grand Palais Ephemere Tuesday to the landscapes, flora and colors of the Scottish countryside. On the final day of Paris Fashion Week the runway hosted an ode to tweed — an exploration of the history and allure of the fabric that is now synonymous with the Parisian stalwart. Gleaming styles evoked the colors of the actual River Tweed that flows east across the Border region in Scotland and northern England, a river that gave the storied fabric its name and that inspired house founder Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel.