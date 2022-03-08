Colombia protest leaders hope to gain seats in Congress

By MANUEL RUEDA

Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — In the spring of 2021, Colombia experienced the largest protests in decades as hundreds of thousands took to the streets to march against economic inequality, police violence and plans by the country’s cash-strapped government to increase income taxes on the middle class. Now, some of the activists who led those protests are running in congressional elections that will be held on March 13, and are hoping to make a greater impact on Colombian politics, as frustration with the conservative establishment appears to push many voters towards more liberal candidates.