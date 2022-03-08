Days of attacks kill at least 70 people in northwest Nigeria

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Members of a local defense group say that attacks in Nigeria’s northwest since Sunday have killed at least 70 people. John Mani, a leader of the local defense force in Zuru, said the death toll would likely rise as the gunmen “are still operating.” Kebbi police spokesman Nafiu Abubakar confirmed the ongoing attacks, saying police have been deployed to the affected area. The northwest region has seen growing attacks by bandits and more in remote communities where security forces are outnumbered and outgunned.