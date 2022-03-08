EPA memo steers water money to disadvantaged communities

By MICHAEL PHILLIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal officials have issued guidance that they say will ensure the country’s largest-ever investment in water infrastructure doesn’t bypass disadvantaged communities. The memo from the Environmental Protection Agency applies to $43 billion from the infrastructure bill for making drinking water cleaner, improving sewage treatment and replacing lead pipes. The memo spells out how much disadvantaged communities should get. For example, it says nearly half of the $15 billion for lead pipe replacements should go to disadvantaged communities. Some Republican governors say the Biden Administration should not impose its policy agenda on states through the infrastructure funding.