EXPLAINER: What would happen if the US banned Russian oil?

By MATTHEW DALY and CATHY BUSSEWITZ

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Russia has intensified its war on Ukraine, some U.S. officials across the political spectrum have called for a ban on imports of Russian fuel. They say a ban would be the best, and perhaps only, way to force Moscow to pull back. A full embargo would be most effective if it included European allies. Yet it’s far from clear that Europe would take part in one. Unlike the United States, Europe is deeply reliant on Russian energy. Any curbs on Russian oil exports would send already skyrocketing oil and gasoline prices ever higher on both continents and further squeeze consumers, businesses, financial markets and the global economy.