Feds say NY Russian Center founder charged as foreign agent

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say they’ve charged a woman who has Russian and U.S. citizenships with subverting laws requiring foreign agents to register with the U.S. government. The woman founded what prosecutors described as “Russian propaganda center” in New York City. The charges against Elena Branson were unsealed in Manhattan federal court Tuesday. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Branson left the country for Russia after September 2020 and remains at large. She is alleged to have corresponded directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prosecutors say her promotional outreach included an “I Love Russia” campaign aimed at American youths.