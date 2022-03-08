First trial in Atlanta corruption investigation set to start

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A political consultant who was a top aide to former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed is the first person set to go to trial in a long-running federal investigation into corruption at City Hall. Mitzi Bickers helped Reed win election in 2009 and worked as the city’s director of human services. She’s accused of taking bribes to help steer city work to two contractors, among other things. Others ensnared in the investigation have pleaded guilty and been sent to prison, but Bickers has maintained her innocence. Her trial is scheduled to start Wednesday.