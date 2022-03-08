Florida recommends against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has released guidance recommending against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. The new state Health Department guidance released Tuesday directly contradicts federal public health leaders who argue the shots provide strong protection against hospitalization and death. The Florida recommendations say healthy children ages 5 to 17 may not benefit from receiving the vaccine. The guidance says children with underlying health conditions or comorbidities should consider a COVID-19 vaccine in consultation with their health care provider.