German court rules for intel agency against far-right party

BERLIN (AP) — A court has ruled that Germany’s domestic intelligence agency can designate the Alternative for Germany party as a suspected case of extremism. It rejected a suit by the far-right opposition party. The administrative court in Cologne delivered its ruling Tuesday in a long-running dispute between Alternative for Germany, or AfD, and the intelligence agency. It found that there were sufficient indications of anti-constitutional aspirations inside the party. AfD said it was “surprised” by the verdict and would consider whether to appeal.