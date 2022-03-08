Harris trip to Poland takes a turn over jets for Ukraine

By AAMER MADHANI and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion is taking an unexpected turn. Harris will be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets. The Polish government came out with a plan to transfer its Russian-made fighter planes to a U.S. military base in Germany, with the expectation that the planes would be handed over to Ukrainian pilots. The Pentagon quickly rejected the plan. That leaves Harris to patch things up as she opens a two-day visit to Poland and Romania on Wednesday.