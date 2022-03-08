‘Home Town’ stars back Mississippi city’s tourism tax effort

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The stars of HGTV’s “Home Town” appeared at the Mississippi Capitol with others from their community to support a possible increase in a local tourism tax. Some money would go to a museum showcasing Black history and culture in Laurel, Mississippi. Ben and Erin Napier renovate homes in and around Laurel on “Home Town.” Mayor Johnny Magee says the town has enjoyed a tourism boost since it started airing in early 2016. The Senate passed the tourism tax bill, and sending it to the House. The House on Tuesday honored Ben and Erin Napier and their show for “promoting positive images of Mississippi nationwide.”