Israel’s president travels to Turkey as countries heal rift

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog is traveling to Turkey becoming the first Israeli leader to visit in 14 years. The visit Wednesday comes as the two countries seek to repair their troubled relationship. Herzog is scheduled to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday before traveling to Istanbul for meetings with Turkey’s Jewish community there. Turkey and Israel were once close allies, but the relationship frayed under Erdogan, who is an outspoken critic of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians. The steps toward a rapprochement with Israel comes as Turkey, beset by an economic troubles, has been trying to end its international isolation by normalizing its frayed ties with several countries.