Jury deliberations begin in 1st trial over Capitol riot

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury began deliberating in the case against a Texas man whose trial is the first for the hundreds of people charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. Guy Wesley Reffitt didn’t testify at his trial. Reffitt is charged with storming the Capitol with a holstered handgun strapped to his waist and interfering with police officers guarding the Senate doors. He also is charged with threatening his teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Reffitt’s attorney, William Welch, didn’t present any witnesses after prosecutors rested their case.