Kuwait’s ex-premier, officials acquitted in corruption case

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Kuwaiti court has acquitted two former ministers and their co-defendants of the corruption charges they faced. The case tarnished the government and was widely seen as a test of accountability. The charges against Kuwait’s former prime minister and former interior minister concerned the embezzlement of $790 million that had gone missing from a military aid fund. The past year of twists and turns in what became known as the army fund case garnered local headlines and transfixed much of the country, raising hopes of a reckoning in the Gulf Arab state about endemic government corruption that long has hurt public trust. The ministerial court found the officials innocent on all charges on Tuesday.