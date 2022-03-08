Maduro signals interest in better Venezuela, US relations

By REGINA GARCIA CANO and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro has signaled an interest in improving relationships between the South American country and the U.S. Maduro spoke Monday during a late-night televised meeting with cabinet members that followed weekend discussions with American officials. Maduro says the countries have agreed on an agenda. A White House spokeswoman has acknowledged the discussions but did not provide details. The conversations come three years after the U.S. broke off relations with Venezuela. They came together after months of quiet backchannel work by intermediaries who have been pushing for U.S. President Joe Biden to revisit the “maximum pressure” campaign to unseat Maduro