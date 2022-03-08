Moscow patriarch stokes Orthodox tensions with war remarks

By PETER SMITH

Associated Press

The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church has sent his strongest signal yet in justifying the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow Patriarch Kirill depicted conflict in Ukraine as part of a struggle against sin and pressure from liberal foreigners to hold “gay parades” to gain admission to their ranks. Kirill is a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The patriarch had already refrained from criticizing the Russian invasion. That alienated many Ukrainian Orthodox who had been loyal to the Moscow patriarch. Many of them are now snubbing Kirill in their public prayers, and some are demanding their church’s independence.