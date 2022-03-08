Opposition gathering in Islamabad for anti-govt protest

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Supporters of Pakistan’s key opposition party are gathering in the capital, Islamabad, for a major anti-government rally to demand Prime Minister Imran Khan step down over his alleged failure to improve the country’s economy. The rally is expected to take place near the parliament building later on Tuesday night. Pakistani opposition parties often hold such rallies but this one follows a formal no-confidence motion against Khan submitted to parliament by the opposition. Under the constitution, the speaker of the National Assembly will have to convene a special session on whether Khan still has majority support in the house.