Philippine authorities seize largest drug haul this year

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine authorities have seized suspected methamphetamine estimated to be worth more than $19.6 million at a home in the capital region and arrested a Chinese suspect, as the president’s crackdown on illegal drugs presses on in his final months in power. The chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency says about 350 pounds of the suspected stimulant was discovered in the house after the arrest of the Chinese suspect and his Filipina companion by law enforcers who pretended to be drug buyers. President Rodrigo Duterte launched a deadly crackdown on illegal drugs at the start of his six-year term in 2016. The campaign has led to the killing of more than 6,200 suspects in mostly police-enforced operations.