Poland offers fighter jets to US in plan to help Ukraine

By VANESSA GERA and ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland says it will give all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S., potentially advancing an arrangement that would allow the warplanes to be passed along for use by Ukraine’s military. The United States did not immediately confirm the deal. Any such decision would be a morale booster for Ukraine as Russian attacks on its cities deepen the humanitarian catastrophe. But it also raises the risks of a wider war. Ukraine has been pleading for more warplanes and Washington has been looking at a proposal under which Poland would supply Ukraine with Soviet-era fighters and in turn receive American F-16s .