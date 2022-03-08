Prosecutor: Kansas high school shooter used ‘ghost gun’

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A prosecutor says a student used a “ghost gun” during a shooting at a Kansas high school that left two adults and the student wounded. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe says the gun 18-year-old Jaylon Elmore allegedly used in the shooting at Olathe East High School on Friday was an illegal firearm made from a kit or individual parts that can be purchased online. The Kansas City Star reports that Howe says such guns have no serial number and are untraceable. Elmore is charged with attempted capital murder after the shooting wounded a school administrator and a school resource officer. Elmore also was shot. He remained in critical condition Tuesday at a Kansas hospital.