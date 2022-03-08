Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:46 PM

Q&A: Forecasters say gasoline prices likely to remain high

KTVZ

By DAVID KOENIG
AP Business Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Gasoline prices are setting a new record, and they’re likely to go higher in the coming weeks. The national average topped $4.17 a gallon on Tuesday, according to auto club AAA. Californians already pay over $5 on average, and residents in a few other states could soon join them. Why is this happening? Prices at the pump have been rising for more than a year, as energy demand outstripped supply. But analysts say most of the run-up in the last week or so can be blamed on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil markets anticipated the kind of ban on Russian oil that President Joe Biden announced Tuesday. 

AP National News

Associated Press

