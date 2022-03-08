Report brands ex-UK Commons Speaker Bercow a ‘serial bully’

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. parliamentary report says former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow is a “serial bully” who should never again be granted an access pass to Parliament. The independent expert panel upheld earlier findings by Parliament’s standards commissioner that Bercow had bullied members of his staff. It said he should never be granted a parliamentary pass, and that if he was still a member of Parliament he would have been expelled. Bercow became an international celebrity during Britain’s bruising political wrangles over Brexit as he oversaw fractious debates with bellowing cries of “Or-derrrr!” Bercow condemned the conclusions as a “travesty of justice” and said he had been subjected to a “vengeful vendetta.”