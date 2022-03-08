Riot police fire gas, block Women’s Day march in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (AP) — Riot police set up barricades and fired pepper gas to block demonstrators from joining an International Women’s Day march in central Istanbul. As in previous years, authorities declared the city’s main square, Taksim, and surrounding areas off-limits for demonstrations on Tuesday. Riot police then put up metal barricades around Taksim and on side streets leading to the square as well as to a nearby pedestrian thoroughfare. Police fired the gas to disperse groups of demonstrators who tried to break through police lines. At least 38 people were detained, according to media reports. Demonstrators in Turkey use the March 8 Women’s Day events to press for strong measures to prevent violence against women by former partners or family members.