Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine

By The Associated Press

A third round of direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials has yielded limited results, with no agreement to end the war and minor progress on establishing safe corridors to allow civilians to escape the fighting. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday Russian aircraft bombed cities in eastern and central Ukraine overnight. Shelling pounded suburbs of the capital, Kyiv. Ukraine’s president has urged his people to keep resisting the assault, which United Nations officials say has forced more than 1.7 million to flee the country. As the war enters its 13th day, food, water, heat and medicine have grown increasingly scarce in Ukraine.