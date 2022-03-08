Russia underestimated Ukraine’s resistance, US official says

By NOMAAN MERCHANT and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top intelligence official says the U.S. believes Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine’s resistance before launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a congressional committee Tuesday that U.S. officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin feels “aggrieved” by Russia’s failure to subdue Ukraine and that he perceives that he cannot afford to lose the war. But what Putin might consider a victory could change, given the escalating costs of the conflict to Russia, Haines said. And despite Putin’s announcement that he would raise Russia’s alert level for nuclear weapons, Haines said the U.S. has not observed unusual changes in Russia’s nuclear force posture.